Save up to $0.19 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1435 Sunset Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill at 3900 Roseboro Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1435 Sunset Ave, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cliff's Fast Stop 500 Lisbon St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas 500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

BP 1104 College St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 527 Southeast Blvd , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Friendly Mart 501 Northeast Blvd , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.