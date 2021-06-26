Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Dyersburg, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.

BP at 2701 Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2800 E Court St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.26 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dodge's Store 801 S Main Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.91 $ 3.12 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3070 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.49

Exxon 730 Us-51 Bypass W, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1950 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.20 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.