Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dyersburg
(DYERSBURG, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Dyersburg, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.
BP at 2701 Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2800 E Court St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.26
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$2.94
$3.14
$2.94
|card
card$2.69
$2.96
$3.16
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.91
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$3.44
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.34
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.30
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.