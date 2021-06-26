Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Coos Bay
(COOS BAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Coos Bay, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 3550 Tremont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Coos Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$--
$3.67
$3.39
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.52
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.