Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Coos Bay, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 3550 Tremont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Coos Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 3550 Tremont St, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 1735 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.