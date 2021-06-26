Save $0.46 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brenham
(BRENHAM, TX) According to Brenham gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1703 Sh-105 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2145 Us-290 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$3.09
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.