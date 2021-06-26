Here’s the cheapest gas in Picayune Saturday

(PICAYUNE, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Picayune area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1405 E Sycamore Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1111 Memorial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 1405 E Sycamore Rd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 233 Frontage Rd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ --

RaceTrac 2100 Ms 43 S, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.