Gas savings: The cheapest station in Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Twentynine Palms area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor at 4960 Adobe Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor 4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 3.83 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.95

ARCO 73434 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.87 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.97

Marine Palms Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ --

7-Eleven 73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

Circle K 73943 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.