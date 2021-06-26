Ogden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(OGDEN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Ogden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.53 at 7-Eleven at 490 40Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3656 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Sam's Club 4949 S 900 W , Riverdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Flying J 1172 W 2100 S, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.55

Sinclair 710 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ --

Phillips 66 4795 S 3500 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.56 $ 3.73 $ 3.49

Sinclair 1015 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.