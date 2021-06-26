Cancel
Ogden, UT

Ogden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0ag1luOC00

(OGDEN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Ogden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.53 at 7-Eleven at 490 40Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3656 Wall Ave, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.39
$--

Sam's Club

4949 S 900 W , Riverdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.39
$--

Flying J

1172 W 2100 S, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.31
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.44
$3.79
$4.04
$3.55

Sinclair

710 Washington Blvd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.85
$3.95
$--

Phillips 66

4795 S 3500 W, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.56
$3.73
$3.49

Sinclair

1015 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.74
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

