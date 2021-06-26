Lancaster gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LANCASTER, CA) According to Lancaster gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 39940 10Th St W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 41940 50Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.20.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 39940 10Th St W, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ -- $ 4.12 $ --

Costco 1141 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ 4.17 $ --

MOTION/Super Kwik 4358 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ 4.38 $ --

ARCO 918 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

76 505 W Ave J, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Conserv Fuel 42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.