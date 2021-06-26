Save up to $0.86 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Salinas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 215 E Alisal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1222 De La Torre St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 215 E Alisal St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 3.97 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.07

Kwik Serv 201 Monterey St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

DoubleTime 188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Speedway Express 33 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09

ARCO 970 Work St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

Pilot 951 Work St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.30 $ 4.54 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.