Evansville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(EVANSVILLE, IN) According to Evansville gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

CountryMark at 2601 N St Joseph Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CountryMark 2601 N St Joseph Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.45

Marathon 3113 Us-41 N, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.02 card card $ 2.65 $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2801 Mt Vernon Ave , Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Sam's Club 6770 E Virginia St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Costco 1201 N Cross Pointe Blvd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2500 N First Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.