Evansville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon
(EVANSVILLE, IN) According to Evansville gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
CountryMark at 2601 N St Joseph Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.19
$--
$--
$2.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$2.92
$3.32
$3.02
|card
card$2.65
$2.97
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.27
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.