This is the cheapest gas in Wilmington right now

(WILMINGTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Wilmington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 502 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 412 S College Road, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.91

Costco 5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Go Gas 1116 S College Rd , Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Murphy USA 1116 New Pointe Blvd, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.07

Exxon 898 S Kerr Ave, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.18 $ 3.67 $ 3.16

Circle K 51 River Rd Se, Belville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.20 $ 3.56 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.