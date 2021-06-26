Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oceanside
(OCEANSIDE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oceanside area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1407 Mission Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.24 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$3.87
|card
card$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.87
$3.97
$4.07
$--
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.07
$4.17
$3.87
|card
card$4.07
$4.17
$4.27
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.