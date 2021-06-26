Here’s the cheapest gas in Erie Saturday

(ERIE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Erie, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2176 W 32Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 7200 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.39

Speed Check 1719 Parade St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Speed Check 1001 East Ave, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Speed Check 1150 E Lake Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

17 Xpress 2036 Broad St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Buffalo Speed Check 2267 Buffalo Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.