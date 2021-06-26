Where's the cheapest gas in Port St Lucie?

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 10900 S Us-1. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 640 Sw Becker Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 10900 S Us-1, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

BJ's 4150 Nw Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Sam's Club 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.96

BP 468 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

BP 119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.75 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.