This is the cheapest gas in Gainesville right now

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 3328 W University Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 2.90

Sunoco 528 Nw 8Th Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gate 506 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Wawa 2305 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.51 $ 3.08

Gate 3001 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Circle K 2320 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.