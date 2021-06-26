Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntsville Saturday

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Huntsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1205 N Memorial Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

Sam's Club 2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

Sam's Club 5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 905 Memorial Pkwy Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2209 Whitesburg Dr S, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2303 Jordan Ln Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.