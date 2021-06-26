Save $0.46 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) According to Eugene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Astro at 925 W 6Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 11 Coburg Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.48.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Astro 925 W 6Th Ave, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.48 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.58

Costco 2828 Chad Dr, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Space Age 4419 Commerce St, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

ARCO 2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

ARCO 2785 River Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ --

Fred Meyer 60 Division Ave, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.