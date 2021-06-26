Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

(GREENVILLE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Greenville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Walmart 5009 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

V-Stop 5916 Augusta Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 1609 W Blue Ridge Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Marathon 701 Cedar Lane Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

VGo 1335 Cedar Ln Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.65 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.