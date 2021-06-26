Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon
(GREENVILLE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Greenville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.55
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|card
card$2.65
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.