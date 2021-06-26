Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 2250 Boca Chica Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 2250 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ --

H-E-B 2155 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ --

Sunoco 850 Old Port Isabel Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1990 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

Valero 3755 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3570 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.