Chattanooga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Chattanooga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 3709 Cummings Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 3709 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3901 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.83

RaceWay 405 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.87

Circle K 234 Browns Ferry Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.94

Murphy USA 463 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Midnite Oil 627A Signal Mtn Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.