Chattanooga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Chattanooga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 3709 Cummings Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.12
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.12
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.