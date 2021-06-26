Ocala gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OCALA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Ocala, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2965 Se 58Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Circle K 3873 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Marathon 3821 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ --

Sunoco 3257 Ne Jacksonville Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Shell 5985 W Fl-40, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Diamond Oil 5790 Ne 7Th St, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.