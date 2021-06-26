Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Augusta area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 596 Bobby Jones Expy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2058 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Augusta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.93

Costco 825 Alexander Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Enmarket 221 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 2.98

Shell 2631 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 3334 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.