Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Gas at 253 Elmwood Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at 7-Eleven at 270 Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

City Gas 253 Elmwood Ave, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 175 Highland Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1 Progress St, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

BJ's 1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.93

Express Gas 1345 Wampanoag Tr, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 2.86 $ 2.99 $ -- card card $ 2.86 $ 2.96 $ 3.09 $ --

Geko 201 Smith St, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.