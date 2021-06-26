Save $0.79 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) According to Des Moines gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Git n Go at 5736 Franklin Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Des Moines area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.84 $ --

Casey's 6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kum & Go 5050 Nw 2Nd Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 3700 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ --

Kum & Go 4960 E Broadway Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.