Santa Rosa gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 701 Mendocino Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.71.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Costco 5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 4.09

Valero 100 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

76 1311 4Th St, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ --

Fast Gas 1410 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.15

Speedway Express 300 College Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.