Santa Rosa gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 701 Mendocino Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.71.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.25
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.45
$4.09
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.65
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--
|card
card$4.37
$4.47
$4.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.39
$4.49
$4.13
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.