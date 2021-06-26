Here’s the cheapest gas in Oxnard Saturday

(OXNARD, CA) According to Oxnard gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.21.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Silvas Oil Co. 6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 3.97

NEX Autoport 797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 3.84

Costco 2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.95

Auto Fuels 2460 Auto Center Dr, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.15

ARCO 4418 Central Ave, Camarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 5040 Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.