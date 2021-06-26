Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sarasota

(SARASOTA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Sarasota area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Mobil at 2745 Beneva Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sarasota area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Orion Fuels 2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Sunoco 6988 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

CITGO 1634 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Texaco 6895 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 7259 N Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.