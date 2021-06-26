Gas savings: The cheapest station in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Montgomery area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Chevron at 2682 Zelda Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.81 $ --

Exxon 688 N Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Circle K 1024 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.95

Pacecar 1115 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 805 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Liberty 2910 Mcgehee Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.