Save up to $1.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Boston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at King Petroleum at 353 Salem St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

King Petroleum 353 Salem St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tony's Gas 350 Salem St , Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jack's Gas 2535 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ --

King Petroleum 854 Eastern Ave, Malden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ 2.97 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ --

King Petroleum 324 Broadway , Malden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ 2.93 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 2.95 $ 3.03 $ --

BJ's 21 Ward St, Revere

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.