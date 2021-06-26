Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) According to Amarillo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Toot'n Totum at 5424 River Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Toot'n Totum 5424 River Rd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.14

Toot'n Totum 4500 S Western St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Phillips 66 2708 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 2305 Sw 3Rd Ave, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Sam's Club 2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

United Express 5601 Amarillo Blvd W, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.78 $ 3.26 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.