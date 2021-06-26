Fort Myers gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FORT MYERS, FL) According to Fort Myers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4561 Colonial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.