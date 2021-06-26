Fort Myers gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT MYERS, FL) According to Fort Myers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4561 Colonial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

BJ's 1929 Ne Pine Island Rd , Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

BJ's 9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 935 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Speedway 1006 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.41 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1617 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.