Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(SHREVEPORT, LA) According to Shreveport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 2525 E 70Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shreveport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 2525 E 70Th St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

RaceWay 221 E 70Th St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.89

RaceWay 3701 Hearne Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Super 1 Foods 2640 Waggoner Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.81

Hwy 80 Fuel Station 2580 E Texas St, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.