Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon
(SHREVEPORT, LA) According to Shreveport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 2525 E 70Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shreveport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.94
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$--
$2.95
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.