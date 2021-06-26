Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Laredo

(LAREDO, TX) According to Laredo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 9219 Mines Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 4801 San Bernardo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 9219 Mines Rd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.93

Valero 9304 Mines Rd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.87 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4419 S Us-83, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 2.79

Valero La Pita Mangana Rd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Murphy Express 10714 International Blvd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.79

H-E-B 2310 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.