Savannah gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SAVANNAH, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Savannah, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 147 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Savannah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.37
$3.72
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.21
$3.56
$3.09
|card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.66
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.20
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.