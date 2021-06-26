Savannah gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAVANNAH, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Savannah, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 147 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Savannah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.02

Shell 2404 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 3.02

Enmarket 4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

El Cheapo 1550 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

AAFES 931 Duncan Dr, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.20 $ 3.57 $ --

Marathon 3019 E Victory Dr, Thunderbolt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.