Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.32 per gallon

(SYRACUSE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Syracuse area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 2 Chevy Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Fastrac at 7189 Oswego Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 2 Chevy Dr, East Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Costco 120 Township Blvd, Camillus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Pilot 107 7Th North St, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.38 $ 3.57 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.66 $ 3.39

Gulf 2300 Court St, Lyncourt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ --

Conoco 500 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta Sonic 3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.