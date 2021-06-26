Boise gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BOISE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Boise, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 8160 W Overland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.65
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.65
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.