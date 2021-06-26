Boise gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BOISE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Boise, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 8160 W Overland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2051 S Cole Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Albertsons 2300 S Apple St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Sinclair 2550 Apple St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Fred Meyer 3231 S Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Shell 1575 S Boise Ave, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ --

Walmart 8256 W Overland Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.