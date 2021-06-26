Here’s the cheapest gas in Lakeland Saturday
(LAKELAND, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lakeland area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 4600 Us-98 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1920 Harden Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.06
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.12
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.47
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.