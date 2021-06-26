Here’s the cheapest gas in Lakeland Saturday

(LAKELAND, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lakeland area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4600 Us-98 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1920 Harden Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Sam's Club 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 2.92

Sunoco 2905 Reynolds Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Circle K 4950 Us-92 E, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.02

Murphy USA 5720 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

Sunoco 5565 Us-92, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.