Fayetteville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) According to Fayetteville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 503 Grove St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

BJ's 5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 5001 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Circle B 802 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4521 Ramsey St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Sheetz 5323 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.