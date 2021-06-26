Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

Fayetteville Times
14 days ago
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toQ96_0ag1lPDn00

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) According to Fayetteville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 503 Grove St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$3.01
$--

BJ's

5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

76

5001 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Circle B

802 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

4521 Ramsey St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.98
$3.23
$2.89

Sheetz

5323 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.53
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

