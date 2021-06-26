Anchorage gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.60
$3.79
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.