Anchorage gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Carrs 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Fred Meyer 1000 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

AAFES 6210 Arctic Warrior Dr, Elmendorf AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Holiday 2150 Raspberry Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.60 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.