Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Akron, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 641 W Portage Tr Ext was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 641 W Portage Tr Ext, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.16

Circle K 273 Darrow Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

GetGo 2816 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.45

Circle K 489 E Bath Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Speedway 1045 Graham Rd, Stow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.13

Circle K 635 N Main St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.51 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.