Salem gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Salem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 3820 Portland Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3995 Silverton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.49
$3.59
$--
|card
card$3.34
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.55
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.