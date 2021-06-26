Salem gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Salem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 3820 Portland Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3995 Silverton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 3820 Portland Rd Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Costco 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Time 770 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Space Age 1080 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Space Age 1570 Whitaker Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Safeway 5650 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.