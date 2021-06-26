Where's the cheapest gas in Lubbock?

(LUBBOCK, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Lubbock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 5802 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 4221 N Ih-27, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 5802 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.83

Costco 6020 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.89 $ 2.68

Bolton 2513 82Nd St , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.79 $ 2.91 $ 2.79

Murphy Express 5519 4Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ -- $ 2.79

Sam's Club 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.89 $ 2.68

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.