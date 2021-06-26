This is the cheapest gas in Pensacola right now

(PENSACOLA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pensacola area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6403 N 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

BJ's 7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.84

Happy Jacks 6680 N Palafox St, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.41 $ --

Quick Fill 2015 N 9Th Ave, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smart Mart 1412 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

T & C Food Mart 3350 Navy Blvd, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.