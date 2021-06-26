Gas savings: The cheapest station in Naples
(NAPLES, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Naples, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 31 9Th St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Naples area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.56
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.