Gas savings: The cheapest station in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Naples, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 31 9Th St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Naples area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flash Car Wash & Convenience 9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Chevron 3396 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 4171 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Costco 6275 Naples Blvd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

RaceTrac 2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.05

7-Eleven 4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.