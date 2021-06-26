Here’s the cheapest gas in Mobile Saturday

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stop N Go at 424 N Broad , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Costco 1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Buddy's Service Center 2751 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 2700 Springhill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.30 $ 2.85

CITGO 2721 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ -- $ --

Pride 2800 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.92 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.