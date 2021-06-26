This is the cheapest gas in Madison right now

(MADISON, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Madison area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4325 Mohawk Drive was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 735 E Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 4325 Mohawk Drive, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ --

Amoco 3401 Milwaukee St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Mobil 605 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 902 Atlas Avenue, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Capitol Petro 4601 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ --

Cenex 925 E Broadway, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.