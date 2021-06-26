Where's the cheapest gas in Tallahassee?
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Tallahassee, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.13
$3.43
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.21
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.42
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.