Where's the cheapest gas in Tallahassee?

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Tallahassee, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.10 $ --

Costco 4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Murphy USA 3501 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.07

McKenzie Markets 3625 Apalachee Pkwy , Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.95

McKenzie Markets 3220 N Monroe St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Circle K 5445 Capital Cir Sw, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.