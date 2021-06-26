Fort Wayne gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

(FORT WAYNE, IN) According to Fort Wayne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5110 Value Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 3730 Engle Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

CountryMark 1105 Production Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 3.20

Murphy USA 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ --

Meijer 5903 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Marathon 2531 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.