Fort Wayne gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon
(FORT WAYNE, IN) According to Fort Wayne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5110 Value Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 3730 Engle Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.36
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.43
$3.73
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.