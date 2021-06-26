Corpus Christi gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Corpus Christi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 4750 Leopard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.64.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.79

Exxon 2002 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 2754 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 3033 S Port Ave, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3042 S Port Ave, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.87 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Valero 4502 Ayers St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.