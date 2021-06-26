Save $1.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Reno

(RENO, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Reno area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Super Buy at 5200 Sun Valley Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 700 N Sierra St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Reno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Super Buy 5200 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.88 $ 4.05 $ 3.72

Costco 2200 Harvard Way, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sam's Club 4835 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ 4.02 $ --

Costco 4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ 4.02 $ 3.54

Golden Gate 1445 E 6Th St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.92 $ 4.07 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 4.13 $ 3.81

Golden Gate 5190 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.90 $ 4.05 $ 3.72 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.